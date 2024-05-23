Trio of Sweetwater County Softball Players Earn All-State

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Three student-athletes from Sweetwater County made the Softball All-State team. Green River Lady Wolves catcher, Kodi Allred, earned her third All-State honor while Rock Springs’ Tarin Anderson and Payten Soltis each earned their first.

Allred, who plays for Green River, actually attends school in Mountain View. She travels back and forth for practice every day and has shown her passion and knowledge of the game throughout her time in high school so far. As the catcher, she is a vocal leader of the Lady Wolves and stepped up into that position this year after being an All-State shortstop the last two years for Green River. In her junior campaign this year, she led the team with a .597 batting average, 24 RBIs, and three home runs. Other notable stats she led the team in were runs with 23, hits (33), walks (7), on-base percentage (.615) and slugging percentage with (1.035).

Soltis is the only senior to make the list from Sweetwater County. She was the ace pitcher for Rock Springs and led the team to a fourth-place finish at the State Softball Tournament. She finished the regular season with the second-best ERA in the state, with 2.88 earned runs allowed per game. This helped lead the Lady Tigers to the lowest ERA allowed as a team in the state. She also was a solid batter for the Lady Tigers, finishing the regular season with a .286 batting average with 17 RBIs and one home run.

Her teammate Anderson ends up as the lone Freshman from Sweetwater County to make the All-State team. Anderson was the starting catcher for the Lady Tigers this year and showed an impressive knowledge of the game to go along with her natural talent. She started the season off great when they first went to Casper for her first conference games of the year and ended up winning the Wyopreps Athlete of the Week award. She never lost that momentum and finished the year leading Rock Springs with a .554 batting average. She also led the team in RBIs with 30. Anderson’s five home runs were second on the team, tied with Ruby Florencio, and they were tied for the third most in the West Conference. The only Lady Tiger to have more was Rilynn Wester who had six.