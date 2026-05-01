TRN Media Celebrates National Photography Month

Share Your Photos for a Chance to Be Featured On Our Photo of the Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — May is National Photography Month.

First recognized in 1987, this month encourages both amateur and professional photographers to sharpen their skills, explore new techniques, and capture the moments that matter most.

From everyday snapshots to breathtaking landscapes, photography gives people a way to tell stories, preserve memories, and see the world from a new perspective. Throughout May, photographers everywhere take part in contests, exhibits, and photo-sharing opportunities.

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Locally, the community is invited to join in the celebration by sharing their own photos.

📸 Submit your photos this May for a chance to be featured.

Each week in June, four photos will be selected and showcased as

“Photo of the Day” every Friday.

Whether you’re capturing Wyoming’s wide-open landscapes, local events, wildlife, or everyday moments, this is your chance to have your work recognized and shared with the community.

👉 Don’t miss out and submit your photos!