TRN Media Names Green River’s Andri Dewey the 2025 Fall Coach of the Year

GREEN RIVER — One year ago, TRN Media honored Green River’s Jessica Demaret as its Fall Coach of the Year following the Lady Wolves’ resurgence on the volleyball court. This season, the honor is staying in Green River — but going to a new name with a familiar legacy.

In her first year as head coach, Andri Dewey led the Lady Wolves to one of the best win-loss records in school history and guided the program to its first state championship appearance since 2009. For her leadership, steady vision and remarkable debut campaign, Dewey has been selected as TRN Media’s Fall Coach of the Year for 2025.

“This season has meant everything to me,” Dewey said. “Volleyball has been a passion of mine for the last decade, and getting to begin my head coaching career right where that passion was sparked, with the people who helped ignite it (Rikki Shantz and my dad) standing beside me has been incredibly special.”

A Full-Circle Journey

Dewey’s connection to Green River volleyball runs deep. A 2018 GRHS graduate, she starred for the Lady Wolves before going on to play collegiately at Idaho State University. After returning home, she began coaching at Rock Springs High School and later joined the Green River girls’ basketball program as an assistant during the 2024–25 season.

This fall marked her official return to the program that shaped her, and the results were immediate. Green River finished 26-6, earned the No. 2 seed out of the 4A West, and reached the state title match for the first time since winning it all in 2009.

Dewey credits much of that success to the team’s commitment, resilience and belief in one another.

“No matter what a match looked like, the girls trusted each other and responded with maturity instead of panic,” she said. “They took ownership of our goals from day one, and that commitment really elevated our level of play.”

She went on to speak on how well her team soaked in all of what the coaching staff was trying to implement.

We introduced a lot early in the season, it probably felt like drinking out of a fire hose at times, but they handled it with grace. Even when things didn’t look how we wanted in the beginning, they didn’t crumble. Andri Dewey

Coaching With Family by Her Side

One of the most meaningful parts of the season for Dewey was coaching alongside her father, Scott, who served as her assistant.

“Sharing this season with my dad, especially one as memorable as this, is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Dewey said. “What made it even more special was the way he balanced being both my dad and my assistant coach so seamlessly. He was such a steady support system for me. He knew when to step in with advice, when to give me space, and when I just needed someone to listen. He never let the lines blur in a negative way and handled both roles with so much grace, patience, and understanding. Having him beside me made my first year as a head coach feel grounded and supported, and I’m incredibly grateful for that experience.”

Scott played college volleyball for four years at the University of Utah and coached volleyball at Western Wyoming Community College, and was an assistant volleyball coach for Green River in the 2010s.

A Team Built on Growth and Belief

Dewey said the team’s biggest growth came in two areas: belief and defense.

By the end of the season, both of Green River’s middles, Sophia Arnold and Athena Clement, ranked among the top blockers in Class 4A, while libero Brookelyn Phillips led 4A in digs per set. Arnold also earned 4A West Defensive Player of the Year, a rare honor for a middle blocker.

“One of the most impressive things about this group was their willingness to learn and grow,” Dewey said. “They leaned into the process, worked through the growing pains and kept getting better.”

Handling Championship-Level Pressure

The rivalry between Green River and Kelly Walsh intensified this season, culminating in a four-set battle for the state championship. Dewey emphasized visualization and standards as key components in preparing for high-pressure moments.

“In our very first team meeting, we talked about what it would look like to be in a championship match,” Dewey said. “When things got intense, we reminded ourselves of who we were: a team built on grace, perseverance, consistency and belief.”

Looking Ahead

Dewey will return to the sidelines this winter as the freshman girls’ basketball coach, and she’s already looking toward the next volleyball chapter.

“At the end of the day, what I want for our program is not just excitement about competing at the highest level, but the expectation that we will,” she said. “If we continue to show up with the same hunger and belief, I’m confident we can build on this year’s success.”

With Dewey’s selection, Green River Volleyball becomes the first team to earn TRN Media’s Fall Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons, a testament to the foundation being built within the Lady Wolves volleyball program.

“This truly means a lot,” Dewey said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better first year, or a better group of athletes to start this journey with.”