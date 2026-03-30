TRN Media Names Green River’s Clayton Wright the 2025-26 Winter Coach of the Year

GREEN RIVER — A season defined by growth, grit and a near state title has earned Green River girls wrestling head coach Clayton Wright TRN Media Winter Sports Coach of the Year honors.

The recognition comes after the Lady Wolves captured a 4A Dual State Title and a runner-up finish at the state tournament, scoring 110.5 points, just short of a team championship. The accomplishment was even more notable given Green River did not have a single senior on its roster.

“Being named the 2026 Winter Coach of the Year for Sweetwater County is a reflection of the hard work put in by the young women in the Green River Lady Wolves program and the community that supports them,” Wright said.

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For Wright, the season was about more than wins and losses. It was about identity, culture and continuing a tradition deeply rooted in Green River wrestling.

“Wrestling has a way of stripping everything down to your character, and this season, the character of this team was unmatched,” Wright said. “To lead this program in a community that lives and breathes this sport is a dream realized.”

That connection runs deep. Wright pointed to the influence of past coaches and mentors who helped shape both his career and the program’s standard.

“My journey in this sport started at five years old when the late Mac McCulley first introduced me to the mat,” Wright said. “Those men didn’t just teach me moves; they taught me the standard.”

That standard showed early in the season when the Lady Wolves claimed the 4A Dual State title, a moment Wright described as especially meaningful.

“Seeing the fire in these athletes’ eyes as they claimed the 4A Dual State Title wasn’t just a win for the record books, it was a personal ‘full circle’ moment for me,” Wright said.

Green River carried that momentum into the postseason, where junior Bianca Maez led the way with an individual state championship, helping anchor a lineup that produced multiple placers. Wright credited a former Lady Wolf, Lily Harris, for carving out a path for the current wrestlers on the team to follow now.

“You cannot talk about the grind of this program without mentioning Lily Harris, who paved the way as our first champion, and Bianca Maez, who carried that torch this year to the top of the podium,” Wright said.

Despite its youth, the Lady Wolves developed into a cohesive and competitive group, with contributions across the lineup.

“We have a future foundation built on true freshman standouts; Payton Shantz, Raygen Bauers, and Faith Still all fought their way onto the podium as state placers,” Wright said.

He also pointed to the growth of the roster as a whole throughout the season.

“I watched Kaylee, Taylor, Reese, Kamille, Saylor, Brynn, Scarlett, and Brook transform into absolute warriors,” Wright said.

That development helped push Green River into contention for a state title, ultimately finishing second in Casper.

“Capping the year off by taking second at the State Tournament was the ultimate testament to what happens when passion meets pure, unyielding hard work,” Wright said.

While the award recognizes Wright, he made it clear where the credit belongs.

To my wrestlers: This award is for you. My greatest hope is that I have become the same kind of coach for you that those legends were for me. Clayton Wright

With no seniors on the roster and a state runner-up finish already in hand, the Lady Wolves appear poised for continued success. But for Wright, the focus remains on something deeper than results.

“To my athletes: Long after the medals fade, remember that you didn’t just ‘participate’ in a sport you built a powerhouse,” he said. “You learned that when your lungs are burning and the world is watching, you don’t fold; you find another gear. Carry that fire with you forever, because you have already proven that you belong at the top of the mountain. It has been the honor of my life to stand in your corner.”

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