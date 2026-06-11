TRN Media Sports Director Goes Back to Back

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Jayson Klepper, Sports Director for TRN Media and SweetwaterNow, has been named the first-place winner of the 2026 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Award for Best Photography. The honor marks the second consecutive year Klepper has earned WAB recognition, following a second-place finish in 2025.

Klepper is widely known throughout Wyoming for his sports reporting and photography work with SweetwaterNow and has become a fixture on the sidelines at University of Wyoming football games, where he captures the action up close for fans and readers across the state.

Erick Pauley, Vice President of Operations at TRN Media, praised Klepper’s achievement:

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“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone as talented and dedicated as Jayson on our team. His passion for photography is evident in every shot he takes. Jayson doesn’t rest on what he’s already accomplished — he is constantly pushing himself to grow, to learn, and to refine his craft. Jayson does an excellent job of ingraining himself with local teams and coaches to take our readers inside the action. Winning back-to-back WAB awards is a tremendous achievement, and it speaks directly to his drive and commitment to excellence. We couldn’t be prouder.”