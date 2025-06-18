TRN Media Staff Earn Top Honors at 2025 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards

CODY — TRN Media employees were recognized for their outstanding work in broadcasting and journalism during the 2025 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards, held in Cody this month. The team took home several of the state’s top large-market honors, highlighting the strength and talent behind TRN Media.

Jayson Klepper earned second place in the Best Photography category, recognizing his ability to capture compelling and impactful images that connect with audiences across the region. Klepper serves as sports director for SweetwaterNOW and does play-by-play for Lyman and Mountain View high schools. His work continues to set a high bar for visual storytelling at SweetwaterNOW.

“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come in photography. Less than two years ago, I felt completely lost behind the camera, but I had a real drive to learn — and I had the privilege of learning from the best at TRN Media,” Klepper said. “Stephanie Peterson showed me the ropes behind the lens, and she is one of the best in the state. I’m just incredibly grateful for everyone who’s supported me along the way — I couldn’t do it alone.”

Rusty Harris claimed first place in the Best Video category, serving as a testament to her creativity and dedication in producing high-quality video content that informs and engages viewers. Harris is SweetwaterNOW’s graphic designer and also won first place in the small-market Best Video category in her role for Wyotoday.com. Her winning entry showcased her skill in combining strong narrative with striking visuals.

“It’s a huge honor to be not only nominated for my first award in a large market, but to take home first is next level. I’ve been with the team at TRN Media for a little under a year, and they’re the type of group that makes you want to grow and be better,” Harris said. “I think we really bring out the best in each other within the industry.”

The video award was for a project Harris worked on with Western Wyoming Beverages in Rock Springs.

“Their Pack Out Hunger event does so much good within the community, and it was great to be able to highlight a program that’s so much bigger than any of us involved,” she said.

Adding to the night’s achievements, Keith Trujillo was named Young Professional of the Year, an award honoring emerging leaders in Wyoming broadcasting. Trujillo is the production director for TRN Media’s radio stations and the voice of Rock Springs Tigers sports. He was recognized for his enthusiasm, innovation and positive impact on TRN Media’s operations and the broader community.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized in this way by my fellow broadcasters. I certainly could not have done it alone, and I want to thank everyone at TRN Media and too many others to name here for helping me iron out the rough edges and help me get where I am today. The future is bright,” Trujillo said.

“We’re incredibly proud of Jayson, Rusty and Keith for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” Erick Pauley, TRN Media vice president of operations said. “These honors reflect the dedication of our entire team at TRN Media to serve our audiences with integrity, creativity and passion across a multitude of platforms.”