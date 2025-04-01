TRN Media’s 2nd Annual 2025 Teen Scavenger Hunt

Calling all Teens…..TRN Media invites you to our 2nd annual Easter Scavenger Hunt. And the best part? It’s FREE!! If you are in Middle School or High School, join us April 9th for a hunt around town and the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

So get your team ready, choose a starting location in either Green River or Rock Springs, and get ready for some Easter FUN!

One lucky winner will win a

NEW GAMING SYSTEM!

Plus… drawing for CASH PRIZES & AirPod Maxs!

ROCK SPRINGS

When: April 9th

START AND ENDING POINT: Bunning Park

Start Time: 3:30 p.m.

Further Details: After receiving your first clue at Bunning Park, you will be led on a treasure hunt of clues through Downtown Rock Springs and ending back at Bunning park.

Each clue will lead you to a specific location in Downtown Rock Springs where you’ll find an answer or complete a small task. Record your answers to solve the final puzzle!

GREEN RIVER

WHEN: April 9th

STARTING POINT: Centennial Park

ENDING POINT: Golden Hour Senior Center

START TIME: 3:30 p.m

Further Details: After receiving your first clue at Centennial Park, you will be led on a treasure hunt of clues in Downtown Green River and Uinta Dr. Students will wrap up their hunt with drinks and snacks at the Golden Hour Senior Center.

Each clue will lead you to a specific location in Downtown Green River where you’ll find an answer or complete a small task. Record your answers to solve the final puzzle!

A special thank you to our local Green River and Rock Springs businesses, without whom, none of this would be possible!

Thank you to our 2025 main sponsors:

Harmon Family Dental and State Farm-Amber Kramer

Green River sponsors and locations:

Arnold Family Chiropractic, Allstate agent- Elysha Dean, Haggit Barbell, Mi Casita, Twisted Timber, Sweetwater Trophies and Gifts, Aladdin Salon, City of Green River, State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint, Wyoming Embroidery, Nelson’s Custom Trim and Upholstery, Hearts and Flowers, Golden Hour Senior Center, Flaming Gorge Automotive, White Mountain Lumber and Rental and Stellars Coffee

Rock Springs sponsors and locations:

All-Star Real Estate agent Ryley Lloyd, First Bank of Wyoming, State Farm Agent Amber Kramer, I-Tax Services, State Farm Agent Victor Hiler, Rocky Mountain Realty Agent Julie Lever, Marni Christensen- Pet Photography, Daniels Jewelry, Performance Auto, Rock Island Gym, Pickin Palace, Harmon Family Dental, State Farm Agent Cody Pierpoint, Home on the Range American Legion Archie Hay post 24, the Law Office of Nathan Jeppsen Iron Cowboy CrossFit and BitRite- Remedies.