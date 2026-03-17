TRN Media’s 3rd Annual Scavenger Hunt

🎉🕵️‍♀️ THE ULTIMATE SCAVENGER HUNT ADVENTURE IS HERE! 🕵️‍♂️🎉

🎉🕵️‍♀️ THE ULTIMATE SCAVENGER HUNT ADVENTURE IS HERE! 🕵️‍♂️🎉

📅 When: March 25th

⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 Where: Downtown Rock Springs + all around Green River

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🚨 No sign-up needed! Just show up and let the adventure begin! You can start at anytime, you just need to be finished by 6 p.m.

✨ HOW IT WORKS:

On March 25th, we’ll drop the FIRST CLUE for both Rock Springs and Green River on SweetwaterNOW! That clue will lead you to your starting location—then the real fun begins!

Each stop will have a QR code that unlocks your next clue. Follow them all the way to the end, where you’ll fill out an entry form for your chance to win awesome prizes—including our GRAND PRIZE: Apple AirPods Max! 🎧🔥

🎯 THE RULES (AKA HOW TO WIN!):

• This is NOT a race—have fun and enjoy the adventure!

• Play solo or as a team—everyone can enter to win!

• You must visit ALL locations to qualify for prizes

🥚 BONUS FUN:

Keep your eyes peeled for TRN Media staff along the way!

Ask them for an egg 🥚—each one you collect = EXTRA ENTRIES into the prize drawing!

(They might move around… so stay on your toes!)

🏆 PRIZES:

💰 1st Place Drawing: $350 Cash

💵 2nd Place Drawing: $175 Cash

💸 3rd Place Drawing: $100 Cash

(For BOTH Rock Springs & Green River!)

Then… ALL entries combine for the GRAND PRIZE: Apple AirPods Max! 🎧

📺 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT:

Winners will be drawn LIVE around 7 PM at the TRN Media studios and streamed on SweetwaterNOW!

📸 DON’T FORGET:

Snap pics during your adventure and send them to SweetwaterNOW Messenger—we’ll share the fun the next day!

🍀✨ Get ready to explore, solve clues, and WIN BIG! ✨🍀

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Napa Auto Parts

Flaming Gorge Automotive

Arnold Family Chiropractic

Whisler Chevrolet

Apricot Lane

Wyoming Embroidery

Homestead Care Services

A Touch of Class Floral

New York Life – Agent Robbie Lee

White Mountain Lumber

Harts & Flowers

Aspen Mountain Medical Center

All-State agent Elysha Dean

Pickin’ Palace

Rock Springs IV

Taco Time

Green Island Gym

307 Nutrition

Commerce Bank

Trailhead Guns

WyHy Federal Credit Union

State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint

Bernie’s BBQ

Desert View Eye Care