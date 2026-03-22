TRN Media’s All-County Basketball Teams 2025-26

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the high school basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there were All-Star basketball teams for Sweetwater County.

There are five players for the first teams and another five for the second teams. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions for the boys and girls who played well this season and who were close to making the list.

Additionally, this year we added the player of the year, defensive player of the year, and best bench player (sixth man/player) of the year.

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This list has no bearing on the player’s positions, as we focused mainly on who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.

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Boys

Player of the Year — Boston James, Rock Springs

Defensive Player of the Year — Eli Scheer, Farson-Eden

Sixth Man of the Year — Jake Stanton, Green River

First Team

Dylan Archibald — Green River

Antonio Cortez — Rock Springs

Jeff Goodwin — Farson-Eden (2-time All-County)

Boston James — Rock Springs (2-time All-County)

Dax Taylor — Green River (2-time All-County)

Second Team

Jake Demaret — Green River

Hezekiah Purvis — Rock Springs

Adam Robertson — Green River

Eli Scheer — Farson-Eden

Syvon Thomas — Rock Springs

Honorable Mentions

Jake Stanton — Green River

Gavin Jones — Green River

Teague Powell — Rock Springs

Girls

Player of the Year — Isa Vasco, Green River

Defensive Player of the Year — Nicole Wilson, Green River

Sixth Player of the Year — Brookelyn Phillips, Green River

First Team

Sophia Arnold — Green River (2-time All-County)

Alivia Goicolea — Farson-Eden (3-time All-County)

Sophia Goicolea — Farson-Eden

Isabel Vasco — Green River (3-time All-County)

Nicole Wilson — Green River (3-time All-County)

Second Team

Sydnie Eastman — Green River (2-time All-County)

Cadence Jones — Farson-Eden (2-time All-County)

McKinley Killpack — Green River

Hannah Millemon — Rock Springs

Shieley Zancanella — Rock Springs

Honorable Mentions

Allison Condie — Rock Springs

Mckenna Goicolea — Farson-Eden

Kali Neese — Farson-Eden

Aspen Soltis — Rock Springs

Natalie Tynsky — Green River