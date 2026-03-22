TRN Media’s All-County Basketball Teams 2025-26

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the high school basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there were All-Star basketball teams for Sweetwater County.
There are five players for the first teams and another five for the second teams. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions for the boys and girls who played well this season and who were close to making the list.
Additionally, this year we added the player of the year, defensive player of the year, and best bench player (sixth man/player) of the year.
This list has no bearing on the player’s positions, as we focused mainly on who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.
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Boys
Player of the Year — Boston James, Rock Springs
Defensive Player of the Year — Eli Scheer, Farson-Eden
Sixth Man of the Year — Jake Stanton, Green River
First Team
Dylan Archibald — Green River
Antonio Cortez — Rock Springs
Jeff Goodwin — Farson-Eden (2-time All-County)
Boston James — Rock Springs (2-time All-County)
Dax Taylor — Green River (2-time All-County)
Second Team
Jake Demaret — Green River
Hezekiah Purvis — Rock Springs
Adam Robertson — Green River
Eli Scheer — Farson-Eden
Syvon Thomas — Rock Springs
Honorable Mentions
Jake Stanton — Green River
Gavin Jones — Green River
Teague Powell — Rock Springs
Girls
Player of the Year — Isa Vasco, Green River
Defensive Player of the Year — Nicole Wilson, Green River
Sixth Player of the Year — Brookelyn Phillips, Green River
First Team
Sophia Arnold — Green River (2-time All-County)
Alivia Goicolea — Farson-Eden (3-time All-County)
Sophia Goicolea — Farson-Eden
Isabel Vasco — Green River (3-time All-County)
Nicole Wilson — Green River (3-time All-County)
Second Team
Sydnie Eastman — Green River (2-time All-County)
Cadence Jones — Farson-Eden (2-time All-County)
McKinley Killpack — Green River
Hannah Millemon — Rock Springs
Shieley Zancanella — Rock Springs
Honorable Mentions
Allison Condie — Rock Springs
Mckenna Goicolea — Farson-Eden
Kali Neese — Farson-Eden
Aspen Soltis — Rock Springs
Natalie Tynsky — Green River