TRN Media’s All-County Basketball Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star basketball team for Sweetwater County for both the boys and the girls.
The boys’ and girls’ teams each have five players for the first-team and another five for the second-team. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and who were close to making the list. This list also has no bearing on the player’s positions as we focused mainly on how who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.
Boys
First-Team
Kael Anderson – Rock Springs
Theran Archibald – Green River
Kaison Macy – Farson-Eden
Aden Neese – Farson-Eden
Je’Von Newman – Rock Springs
Second-Team
Cash Jones – Farson-Eden
Hunter Lake – Green River
Goodness Okere – Rock Springs
Joey Stauffer – Rock Springs
Chris Wilson – Green River
Honorable Mentions
Boston James – Rock Springs
Kresen Mines – Farson-Eden
Owen Patterson – Rock Springs
Adrian Ruiz – Green River
Girls
First-Team
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Addison Demaret – Green River
Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden
Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs
Isabel Vasco – Green River
Second-Team
Ella Brewster – Rock Springs
Madison Moffat – Green River
Rebecca Smith – Farson-Eden
Brianna Strauss – Green River
Nicole Wilson – Green River
Honorable Mentions
Brynn Bider – Rock Springs
Jayla Brayden – Green River
Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden
Ella Stanton – Green River
