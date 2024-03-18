TRN Media’s All-County Basketball Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star basketball team for Sweetwater County for both the boys and the girls.

The boys’ and girls’ teams each have five players for the first-team and another five for the second-team. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and who were close to making the list. This list also has no bearing on the player’s positions as we focused mainly on how who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.

Boys

First-Team

Kael Anderson – Rock Springs

Theran Archibald – Green River

Kaison Macy – Farson-Eden

Aden Neese – Farson-Eden

Je’Von Newman – Rock Springs

Second-Team

Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

Hunter Lake – Green River

Goodness Okere – Rock Springs

Joey Stauffer – Rock Springs

Chris Wilson – Green River

Honorable Mentions

Boston James – Rock Springs

Kresen Mines – Farson-Eden

Owen Patterson – Rock Springs

Adrian Ruiz – Green River

Girls

First-Team

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Addison Demaret – Green River

Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden

Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs

Isabel Vasco – Green River

Second-Team

Ella Brewster – Rock Springs

Madison Moffat – Green River

Rebecca Smith – Farson-Eden

Brianna Strauss – Green River

Nicole Wilson – Green River

Honorable Mentions

Brynn Bider – Rock Springs

Jayla Brayden – Green River

Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden

Ella Stanton – Green River

