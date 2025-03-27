TRN Media’s All-County Boys Basketball Team 2024-25

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the high school basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an All-Star boys basketball team for Sweetwater County.
There are five players for the first team and another five for the second team. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and who were close to making the list. This list also has no bearing on the player’s positions as we focused mainly on how who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.
First Team
Boston James – Rock Springs
Hunter Lake – Green River (All-County in 2024)
Samuel Lionberger — Rock Springs
Kaison Macy — Farson-Eden (All-County in 2024)
Aden Neese — Farson-Eden (All-County in 2024)
Second Team
Sam Eddy — Rock Springs
Jeff Goodwin — Farson Eden
AJ Keelin — Green River
Andrew Moneyhun — Rock Springs
Daxton Taylor — Green River
Honorable Mentions
Dylan Archibald — Green River
Dawson Peterson — Green River
Arrington Purvis — Rock Springs
Eli Scheer — Farson Eden
Syvon Thomas — Rock Springs