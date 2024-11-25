TRN Media’s All-County Football Team 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the football season wrapped up, TRN Media is excited to look back and recognize the outstanding student-athletes from our community. We’ve compiled a roster for what we believe could represent an All-Star team for Sweetwater County.
The roster includes 16 players on offense and 16 on defense, with some players featured on both sides of the ball. Additionally, we’ve highlighted a kicking specialist and a returner. To honor more talent, we’ve also included a list of honorable mentions—athletes who had strong seasons and were considered for the team. Players who earned spots on this list in both this year and last year are noted as well.
The athletes are organized by position and listed alphabetically by last name.
Offense
- Quarterback
- Max Hintz – GRHS
- Running Back
- Ben Fowler – RSHS
- Kole Johnson – FEHS
- Sam Thornhill – RSHS (All-County 2023)
- Fullback
- Jernee Padilla – RSHS
- Wide Receiver
- Jeffery Goodwin – FEHS
- Hunter Lake – GRHS
- Karsten Shassetz – RSHS
- Dax Taylor – GRHS
- Tight End
- Sam Eddy – RSHS (All-County 2023)
- Masen Werkele – RSHS
- Offensive Line
- Sean Barnes – RSHS
- Randall Hamilton – RSHS
- James Moore – RSHS (All-County 2023)
- Arrington Purvis – RSHS
- Jayce Stewart – GRHS (All-County 2023)
Defense
- Defensive Line
- Sam Eddy – RSHS (All-County 2023)
- Declan Henderson – GRHS (All-County 2023)
- Arrington Purvis – RSHS
- Karsten Shassetz – RSHS
- Mason Werkele – RSHS
- Linebacker
- Mason Bear – FEHS
- Dom Hamel – GRHS
- Max Hintz – GRHS
- Kaleb Praytor – RSHS
- Sam Thornhill – RSHS (All-County 2023)
- Defensive Back
- Cammeron Blake – RSHS
- Santiago Cruz – RSHS
- Ben Fowler – RSHS
- Jeffery Goodwin – FEHS
- Andre Hilton – RSHS
- Dax Taylor – GRHS
Special Teams
- Kicking Specialist
- Michael Rubich – RSHS
- Returning Specialist
- Ben Fowler – RSHS
Honorable Mentions
- Trevin Anderson – FEHS
- William Bybee – RSHS
- Logan Condie – RSHS
- Emmanuel Cruz – FEHS
- Zach Dalton – GRHS
- James Herwaldt – GRHS (All-County 2023)
- Boston James – RSHS
- Zane Kovick – GRHS
- Jakob Lloyd – GRHS
- Braydon Long – FEHS
- Ethan Morrell – GRHS
- Atreyu Morrill – FEHS
- Jaydon Walther – GRHS