TRN Media’s All-County Football Team 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the football season wrapped up, TRN Media is excited to look back and recognize the outstanding student-athletes from our community. We’ve compiled a roster for what we believe could represent an All-Star team for Sweetwater County.

The roster includes 16 players on offense and 16 on defense, with some players featured on both sides of the ball. Additionally, we’ve highlighted a kicking specialist and a returner. To honor more talent, we’ve also included a list of honorable mentions—athletes who had strong seasons and were considered for the team. Players who earned spots on this list in both this year and last year are noted as well.

The athletes are organized by position and listed alphabetically by last name.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Offense

Quarterback Max Hintz – GRHS

Running Back Ben Fowler – RSHS Kole Johnson – FEHS Sam Thornhill – RSHS ( All-County 2023 )

Fullback Jernee Padilla – RSHS

Wide Receiver Jeffery Goodwin – FEHS Hunter Lake – GRHS Karsten Shassetz – RSHS Dax Taylor – GRHS

Tight End Sam Eddy – RSHS ( All-County 2023 ) Masen Werkele – RSHS

Offensive Line Sean Barnes – RSHS Randall Hamilton – RSHS James Moore – RSHS ( All-County 2023 ) Arrington Purvis – RSHS Jayce Stewart – GRHS ( All-County 2023 )



Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Defense

Defensive Line Sam Eddy – RSHS ( All-County 2023 ) Declan Henderson – GRHS ( All-County 2023 ) Arrington Purvis – RSHS Karsten Shassetz – RSHS Mason Werkele – RSHS

Linebacker Mason Bear – FEHS Dom Hamel – GRHS Max Hintz – GRHS Kaleb Praytor – RSHS Sam Thornhill – RSHS ( All-County 2023 )

Defensive Back Cammeron Blake – RSHS Santiago Cruz – RSHS Ben Fowler – RSHS Jeffery Goodwin – FEHS Andre Hilton – RSHS Dax Taylor – GRHS



Special Teams

Kicking Specialist Michael Rubich – RSHS

Returning Specialist Ben Fowler – RSHS



Honorable Mentions