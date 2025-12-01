TRN Media’s All-County Football Team 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the football season wrapped up, TRN Media is excited to look back and recognize the outstanding student-athletes from our community. We’ve compiled a roster for what we believe could represent an All-Star team for Sweetwater County.

The roster includes 16 players on offense and 16 on defense, with some players featured on both sides of the ball. Additionally, we’ve highlighted a kicking specialist and a returner. To honor more talent, we’ve also included a list of honorable mentions—athletes who had strong seasons and were considered for the team. Players who earned spots on this list in both this year and last year are noted as well.

The athletes are organized by position and listed alphabetically by last name.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Offense

Quarterback Max Hintz – GRHS (All-County 2024)

Running Back Boston James – RSHS Kole Johnson – FEHS (All-County 2024) Trevor Johnson – GRHS

Fullback Jernee Padilla – RSHS (All-County 2024)

Wide Receiver Jeffery Goodwin – FEHS (All-County 2024) Irie Kuball – GRHS Evan Maser– GRHS Dax Taylor – GRHS (All-County 2024)

Tight End Declan Henderson – RSHS (All County 2023-2024) Jake Stanton – GRHS

Offensive Line Brandon Dale – RSHS Ridge Elkins – RSHS C.J. Long – RSHS Ethan Morell – GRHS Hezekiah Purvis – RSHS



Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Defense

Defensive Line Jernee Padilla – RSHS (All-County 2024) Tim Robinson – GRHS Karsten Shassetz – RSHS (All County 2024) Jake Stanton – GRHS

Linebacker Carter Gard – RSHS Dom Hamel – GRHS (All-County 2024) Max Hintz – GRHS (All-County 2024) Boston James – RSHS Kole Johnson – FEHS (All-County 2024) Kaleb Praytor – RSHS (All-County 2024)

Defensive Back Mason Bear – FEHS (All-County 2024) Cammeron Blake – RSHS (All-County 2024) Santiago Cruz – RSHS (All-County 2024) Zane Dodson – GRHS Noah Hemphill – GRHS Dax Taylor – GRHS (All-County 2024)



Special Teams

Kicking Specialist Braxton Doak – GRHS

Returning Specialist Cammeron Blake – RSHS (All-County 2024)



Honorable Mentions