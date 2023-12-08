TRN Media’s All-County Football Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the football season concluded, we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the students of our community. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Sweetwater County.
We have 12 players on offense and 12 on defense with some playing both ways. We also have a kicking specialist and a returner. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.
Offense
QB: Michael Faigl- Rock Springs
RB: Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden
RB: Brycen Coombs – Rock Springs
WR: Axel Mackinnon – Green River
WR: Kael Anderson – Rock Springs
WR: Loy Madsen – Farson-Eden
TE: Goodness Okere – Rock Springs
OL: Ethan Saunders – Rock Springs
OL: Ethan Frady – Rock Springs
OL: Pablo Meza – Rock Springs
OL: Ranger Elkins – Rock Springs
OL: Jayce Stewart – Green River
Defense
DL: Sam Eddy – Rock Springs
DL: Declan Henderson – Green River
DL: Goodness Okere – Rock Springs
DL: James Moore – Rock Springs
LB: Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden
LB: Sam Thornhill – Rock Springs
LB: Garrett Smith – Green River
LB: James Herwaldt – Green River
DB: Andre Graves – Rock Springs
DB: Axel Mackinnon – Green River
DB: Trew Thompson – Rock Springs
DB: Raab Poignee – Green River
Special Teams
Kicker/Punter: Michael Rubich – Rock Springs
Returner: Axel Mackinnon – Green River
Honorable Mentions
Ben Fowler – Rock Springs
Josh Sain – Rock Springs
Boston James – Rock Springs
Cash Jones – Farson-Eden
Emmanuel Cruz – Farson-Eden
Adrian Ruiz – Green River
Max Hintz – Green River
Dax Taylor – Green River
Be sure to check out our All-County Volleyball team and All-Valley teams in the upcoming days!