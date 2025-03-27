TRN Media’s All-County Girls Basketball Team 2024-25

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With high school basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an All-Star girls basketball team for Sweetwater County.

There are five players for the first team and another five for the second team. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and who were close to making the list. This list also has no bearing on the player’s positions as we focused mainly on how who we thought were the top players this season. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.

First Team

Sophia Arnold — Green River

Emma Asay — Rock Springs (All-County in 2024)

Alivia Goicolea — Farson-Eden (All-County in 2024)

Isabel Vasco — Green River (All-County in 2024)

Nicole Wilson — Green River (All-County in 2024)

Second Team

Tiana Copeland — Rock Springs

Addison Demaret — Green River (All-County in 2024)

Sydnie Eastman — Green River

Cadence Jones — Farson-Eden

Rebecca Smith — Farson-Eden (All-County in 2024)

Honorable Mentions

Sophia Goicolea — Farson-Eden

Julia Harmon — Rock Springs

Kali Neese — Farson-Eden