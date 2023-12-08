TRN Media’s All-County Volleyball Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the Volleyball season concluded, we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the students of our community. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Sweetwater County.

We have listed the six players that received the most votes as well as some honorable mentions that played well this season that could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All-County Team

Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden

Brynn Bider – Rock Springs

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Ella Brewster – Rock Springs

Addison Demaret – Green River

Eva Murray – Green River

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Honnorable Mentions

Presley Nacey – Rock Springs

Clarissa Borenee – Rock Springs

Abigail Fuss – Green River

Sophia Arnold – Green River