TRN Media’s All-County Volleyball Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the Volleyball season concluded, we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the students of our community. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Sweetwater County.
We have listed the six players that received the most votes as well as some honorable mentions that played well this season that could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.
All-County Team
Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden
Brynn Bider – Rock Springs
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Ella Brewster – Rock Springs
Addison Demaret – Green River
Eva Murray – Green River
Honnorable Mentions
Presley Nacey – Rock Springs
Clarissa Borenee – Rock Springs
Abigail Fuss – Green River
Sophia Arnold – Green River