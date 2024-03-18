TRN Media’s All-Valley Basketball Teams

BRIDGER VALLEY – With basketball season concluded, we at TRN Media took a look back at the season and have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star basketball team in Bridger Valley for both the boys and the girls.
The boys’ and girls’ teams each have five players for the first-team and another five for the second-team. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and who were close to making the list. This list also has no bearing on the player’s positions as we focused mainly on how who we thought were the top players this season.
The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, and Jayson Klepper.
Boys
First-Team
Will Anderson – Mountain View
Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
Colt Henrie – Mountain View
Isac Linford – Mountain View
Caleb Smith – Lyman
Second-Team
Spencer Erickson – Mountain View
Cash Henrie – Mountain View
Dash Madsen – Mountain View
Casey Walker – Mountain View
Ayden Wyatt – Lyman
Honorable Mentions
Cory Condos – Lyman
Colter DeWitt – Lyman
Cody Hurdsman – Lyman
Hayden Jackson – Lyman
Girls
First-Team
BriLee Bradshaw – Lyman
McKinlee Covolo – Mountain View
Addison Hickey – Mountain View
Mylie Micheli – Mountain View
Paige Rose – Lyman
Second-Team
Payton Anderson – Lyman
Anna France – Lyman
Owen Hansen – Lyman
Kallea Pitts – Mountain View
Charlee Porter – Mountain View
Honorable Mentions
Morgan Anderson – Lyman
Ali Sibert – Mountain View
Kate Walker – Mountain View
Ashtyn Wells – Lyman
