TRN Media’s All-Valley Football Team

BRIDGER VALLEY – With the football season concluded we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the Bridger Valley students. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Bridger Valley.
We have 12 players on offense and 12 on defense with some playing both ways. We also have a kicking specialist and a returner. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.
Offense
QB- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
RB- Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
RB- Sam Gregory – Lyman
WR- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
WR- Kyce Hurdsman – Lyman
WR- Deavon Shear – Lyman
TE- Caleb Smith – Lyman
OL- Max Gregory – Lyman
OL- Morgan Hatch – Lyman
OL- Coby Jones – Mountain View
OL- Tyler Mair – Mountain View
OL- Fletcher Black – Mountain View
Defense
DL- Coby Jones – Mountain View
DL- Landon Solaas – Mountain View
DL- Seamus Hamilton – Mountain View
DL- Konnor Staley – Mountain View
LB- Max Gregory – Lyman
LB- Morgan Hatch – Lyman
LB- Jackson Sawyer – Mountain View
LB- Caleb Smith – Lyman
DB- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
DB- Justus Platts – Mountain View
DB- Sam Gregory – Lyman
DB- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
Specialist
Kicking Specialist- Landon Solaas – Mountain View
Returner- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
Honorable Mentions
Gus Roden – Mountain View
Isac Linford – Mountain View
Brockton Walker – Mountain View
Paxton Walker – Mountain View
Nate Brady – Lyman
Everett Lee – Lyman
Ayden Wyatt – Lyman
Colter Dewitt – Lyman