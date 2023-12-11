TRN Media’s All-Valley Football Team

BRIDGER VALLEY – With the football season concluded we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the Bridger Valley students. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Bridger Valley.

We have 12 players on offense and 12 on defense with some playing both ways. We also have a kicking specialist and a returner. We also listed a few players as honorable mentions who played well this season and could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.

Offense

QB- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
RB- Jayce Schultz – Mountain View
RB- Sam Gregory – Lyman
WR- Carson Eardley – Mountain View
WR- Kyce Hurdsman – Lyman
WR- Deavon Shear – Lyman
TE- Caleb Smith – Lyman
OL- Max Gregory – Lyman
OL- Morgan Hatch – Lyman
OL- Coby Jones – Mountain View
OL- Tyler Mair – Mountain View
OL- Fletcher Black – Mountain View

Defense

DL- Coby Jones – Mountain View DL- Landon Solaas – Mountain View DL- Seamus Hamilton – Mountain View DL- Konnor Staley – Mountain View LB- Max Gregory – Lyman LB- Morgan Hatch – Lyman LB- Jackson Sawyer – Mountain View LB- Caleb Smith – Lyman DB- Carson Eardley – Mountain View DB- Justus Platts – Mountain View DB- Sam Gregory – Lyman DB- Carter Bradshaw – Lyman

Specialist

Kicking Specialist- Landon Solaas – Mountain View Returner- Carson Eardley – Mountain View

Honorable Mentions