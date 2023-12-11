TRN Media’s All-Valley Volleyball Team

BRIDGER VALLEY – With the Volleyball season concluded we at TRN Media thought it was a good time to look back at the season and honor the play of the Bridger Valley students. We have compiled a list of who we think would make the team if there was an all-star team for Bridger Valley.
We have listed the six players that received the most votes as well as some honorable mentions that played well this season and could have easily made the list as well. The list was voted on by Erick Pauley, Keith Trujillo, Lyndon Schmidt, and Jayson Klepper.
All-Valley Team
Hailey Eldredge – Lyman
Kate Walker – Mountain View
Mylie Micheli – Mountain View
Paige Rose – Lyman
Ali Sibert – Mountain View
Honnorable Mentions
Mya Hutchings – Mountain View
Morgan Anderson – Lyman