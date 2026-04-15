TRN Media’s BIG MONEY MULTIPLIER is Coming!

KUGR 1490 is turning 50 in June and we are celebrating! Make sure you keep your eye out for details dropping in May…you do not want to miss out on this. The game is fun and the cash grand prize is BIG!

Details: Coming in May

Contest Starts: May 27th

Cash give away every weekday beginning: June 4th

Grand Prize cash giveaway: June 30th

Hint……You’re going to have to LISTEN to win

Thank you to our amazing partners:

(Be sure you are familiar with their locations)

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Deer Trail Assisted Living

Madi’s Tasty Creations

Aspen & Will Floral Studios

Bookcliff Sales

John Paras Furniture

High Desert Pawn

WyHy Federal Credit Union

A Touch of Class Floral

Gudino’s Cafe

Desert View Eye Care

Bernie’s BBQ

Badass Brews