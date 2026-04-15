TRN Media’s BIG MONEY MULTIPLIER is Coming!

TRN Media’s BIG MONEY MULTIPLIER is Coming!

KUGR 1490 is turning 50 in June and we are celebrating! Make sure you keep your eye out for details dropping in May…you do not want to miss out on this. The game is fun and the cash grand prize is BIG!

Details: Coming in May
Contest Starts: May 27th
Cash give away every weekday beginning: June 4th
Grand Prize cash giveaway: June 30th
Hint……You’re going to have to LISTEN to win

Thank you to our amazing partners:
(Be sure you are familiar with their locations)

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Deer Trail Assisted Living
Madi’s Tasty Creations
Aspen & Will Floral Studios
Bookcliff Sales
John Paras Furniture
High Desert Pawn
WyHy Federal Credit Union
A Touch of Class Floral
Gudino’s Cafe
Desert View Eye Care
Bernie’s BBQ
Badass Brews

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