TRN Media’s Erick Pauley Win’s Second NSMA Sportscaster of the Year Award

TRN Media’s very own Erick Pauley won his second National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Sportscaster of the Year award this week. This was the third time Pauley has been nominated as a state finalist. He won the award in 2018 and became the youngest to do so in Wyoming at 31 years of age.

Pauley responded to the news stating he was, “Humbled, honored, and grateful.” Erick was nominated this year for his work with TRN as the Green River Wolves play-by-play broadcaster and his work with the Cowboy Sports Network/ Learfield as the Pokes sideline reporter. Cowboys play-by-play broadcaster, Keith Kelly, was also nominated this year in Wyoming.

TRN media had a chance to talk with Wyoming Athletics Hall of Famer and Pokes color commentator, Kevin McKinney to talk about both Pauley and Kelly being nominated and what it means to have both of them on the broadcast crew.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We are very fortunate. Both of them are just true professionals,” McKinney stated. “I think we are very lucky to have them both and I really enjoy working with them. They are professional, passionate, and they work hard at it. I think it is a great thing for the state of Wyoming to have individuals like that doing the games.”

Pauley was born in Morgantown, WV before he moved to Green River in the fourth grade. In high school, he played football for the Green River Wolves. He helped lead the Wolves to the 2004 state championship. He then won the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005 before going to play college football for the Wyoming Cowboys. It has been a dream of Pauley’s to be a part of the broadcasting crew for the Wyoming Cowboys.

We asked McKinney about the determination that Pauley has had to be on the broadcast crew for the Pokes.

“Wyoming is really lucky to have him,” McKinney said. “I knew him when he played here and I’ve watched him grow. He did some games for us a few years ago in basketball and I’ve really always known him as a passionate Wyoming fan. I think he has that extra passion because he wore the Brown and Gold and I think that is a special thing. When you have a guy who was already popular in Green River and played for the Cowboys and is now doing the Green River and Wyoming games, that doesn’t happen often and it is very special. I’m really happy that it worked out for him.”

McKinney would then go on to talk about how good Pauley has done for the broadcast crew.

“Bottom line is, he does a really good job,” McKinney stated. “Our pre-games are really, I think the best they’ve ever been because he does such a good job with his interviews on our players and on the ‘Where are they Now’ feature, he does such a great job on that and has really elevated the pre-game.”

For our final question, we asked about Pauley’s work ethic and him as a person.

“He is a tremendous worker because he is so professional and is driven to do a good job. I think his passion for the state and the University’s athletics department comes through when he does the games. I would say there is nothing not to like about Erick. He is such a good guy. I really enjoy his passion and how hard he works on his craft. I think he can do whatever he wants to do because he is driven to be the best.”

McKinney finished the interview stating, “We are very proud of him, there is no doubt about it. He deserves it and we heartily congratulate him and he is one of the family.”

Pauley wanted to thank everyone at TRN Media and Lyndon Schmidt for all they do to make Wolves/Cowboy games possible for him, as well as Steve Core for filling in when he can.

He also wanted to thank Keith and Kevin at the Cowboys Sports Network as well as JD Jordan, the equipment manager, and Dr. Mark McKenna, as well as the Athletic Directors, Nick Seeman, and Tim Harkins.

Most importantly he wanted to thank his wife Kait Lynn for putting in the real work during the seasons taking care of their two kids and so much more.