TRN Media’s Favorite (And Least Favorite) Thanksgiving Sides

Here at TRN Media, we’re ready to dive into Thanksgiving and all that yummy food! However, some food is better than others, and we’ve asked our staff to share our favorite, and least favorite, side dishes.

And have a very happy Thanksgiving, from all of us at SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network.

Al Harris:

Favorite: Cranberry sauce

Least Favorite: Sweet potatoes

Adrienne Hintz:

Favorite: “Green bean casserole, because it’s the bomb”

Least favorite: Cranberry sauce and Turkey. Turkey makes my stomach churn.

Faith Harris:

Favorite: Turkey

Least favorite: I hate my brother’s salad that he loves and makes every year

Jeff Driggs:

Favorite: Mashed potatoes and stuffing

Least favorite: “Least favorite is easy… cranberry sauce, can’t stand it”

David Martin:

Favorite: “Roasted herb vegetables — Mixed vegetables, carrots, celery, potatoes (basically anything that can be roasted) tossed lightly in olive oil and seasoned with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs”

Least favorite: Green bean casserole

Kaylee Hughes:

Favorite: Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

Least favorite: “I can’t pick a least favorite”

Teah Jo Dodge:

Favorite: Deviled eggs

Least favorite: Prunes

Olivia Kennah:

Favorite: Mashed potatoes

Least favorite: “A garden salad… but I’m still going to eat it”

Keith Trujillo:

Favorite: Sweet potato casserole

Least favorite: Stuffing

Jayson Klepper:

Favorite: “Stovetop stuffing, and if mom makes that ham gravy, chef’s kiss”

Least favorite: “Whatever my sister brings… just kidding”

Stephanie Peterson:

Favorite: Sweet potatoes

Least favorite: “Is it weird to say turkey? I’m not a meat eater”

Troy Sullivan:

Favorite: Stuffing and mashed potatoes

Least favorite: “Peas. Peas are the devil”

Camila Bozner:

Favorite: Corn casserole

Least favorite: “Stuffing when it’s made with the cranberries or whatever that fruit is”