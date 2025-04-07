TRN Media’s Martin Earns Recognition in Top of the Rockies Contest

ROCK SPRINGS –– TRN Media’s David Martin recently earned recognition for his work through the 2025 Top of the Rockies awards hosted by the SPJ’s Colorado Professional Chapter.

Martin received recognition in three categories, taking third place in personal/humor column writing with the SweetwaterNOW’s horoscopes, third place in headline writing, and third place in single story news reporting for “Stickers Promoting White Supremacist Groups Seen in Green River and Rock Springs.”

Overall, More than 80 media outlets and 20 freelancers from Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico submitted more than 1,850 entries into the contest this year. The contest was judged by the Los Angeles Press Club. SweetwaterNOW competed in the small newsroom category.

“The competition continues to grow each year, and we are honored to highlight outstanding journalism throughout the four-state region,” contest coordinator Deb Hurley Brobst said.