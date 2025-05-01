TRN Media’s Mother’s Day Giveaway

TRN Media’s Mother’s Day Giveaway

Celebrate Mom with TRN Media and KUGR 104.9!

Mom’s special day is almost here, and TRN Media wants to make it unforgettable!

Tune in to KUGR 104.9 FM every morning from May 5th through May 9th during the 8:00 a.m. hour on The Al Harris Show for your chance to win a pair of movie passes in our daily trivia contest!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Each daily winner will automatically be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing on Friday, May 9th, featuring amazing gifts from:

  • Wyoming Embroidery & Sporting Goods
  • Solar Nails
  • Complete Chiropractics
  • The Hitching Post Restaurant
  • Save the Date Floral

Don’t miss your chance to give Mom something extra special this Mother’s Day.

It all starts Monday, May 5th—only on KUGR 104.9 FM!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

See the Women Next Door Live at Green Gander Bar

See the Women Next Door Live at Green Gander Bar

SCSD No. 1 Shares Information About “Child Find” Services

SCSD No. 1 Shares Information About “Child Find” Services

Wills, Trusts and What You Need

Wills, Trusts and What You Need

Whether You Live Here or Just Wish You Did — AntlersArch.com Has Jackson Hole Covered

Whether You Live Here or Just Wish You Did — AntlersArch.com Has Jackson Hole Covered