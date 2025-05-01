TRN Media’s Mother’s Day Giveaway

Celebrate Mom with TRN Media and KUGR 104.9!

Mom’s special day is almost here, and TRN Media wants to make it unforgettable!

Tune in to KUGR 104.9 FM every morning from May 5th through May 9th during the 8:00 a.m. hour on The Al Harris Show for your chance to win a pair of movie passes in our daily trivia contest!

Each daily winner will automatically be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing on Friday, May 9th, featuring amazing gifts from:

Wyoming Embroidery & Sporting Goods

Solar Nails

Complete Chiropractics

The Hitching Post Restaurant

Save the Date Floral

Don’t miss your chance to give Mom something extra special this Mother’s Day.

It all starts Monday, May 5th—only on KUGR 104.9 FM!