TRN Media’s Pauley Nominated For Sportscaster of the Year

GREEN RIVER – TRN Media’s very own, Erick Pauley, has been nominated for the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year. This is the third time Pauley has been nominated as a state finalist. He first made the list in 2017. In 2018 he received the award and became the youngest to do so in Wyoming at 31 years of age.

When Pauley won the award in 2018, he made the trip to receive the award in Winston-Salem and had the opportunity to meet many Hall of Fame broadcasters and sportswriters including Bob Ryan, Tony Kornheiser, Peter King, Doc Emrick, and Adrian Wojnarowski.

When asked about being nominated, Pauley said. “No matter who wins the award in Wyoming the state will be well represented. There are a lot of talented broadcasters and sports writers in the state.”

Erick with one of his two daughters

Pauley went on to say that he appreciates all the support from his peers at TRN Media and his wife for being patient with the amount of time sports broadcasters spend on the road. He also wanted to thank Lyndon Schmidt for doing color commentating with him all these years at The Radio Network.

Pauley is currently the play-by-play broadcaster for the Green River Wolves, the sideline reporter for Wyoming Cowboy Football, and he is also a Heisman Trophy voter.

The final balloting is ongoing until the end of the year and winners are nominated in January.