TRN Media’s Winter Season High School Coach of the Year: Josh Wisniewski

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School’s wrestling coach, Josh Wisniewski, has been named TRN Media’s Winter Season Coach of the Year for Sweetwater County after leading the team to consecutive state championships and being awarded as Wyoming’s 3A Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Coach Wisniewski has been coaching in the district for 17 years, including seven years as a coach with Green River High School’s wrestling program. He is recognized as a leader of the Wolves’ wrestling program due to his dedication and hard work.

In an exclusive interview with TRN Media, Coach Wisniewski shares his insights into coaching, the program’s success, and the values that drive both himself and his team.

Wisniewski’s lifelong passion for sports and competition has led him on a journey to become a coach. His inspiration came from his father and older brother John, who were both coaches. His father had coached little league football in Rock Springs for more than 37 years, while his brother has recently completed his 21st season as the head wrestling coach at Rifle High School in Colorado. As Wisniewski watched his brother coach wrestling over the years, he learned what it takes to be a great coach, seeing his brother’s commitment to personal and professional growth and how he carried himself and did things the right way.

He reflects, “Growing up, I held my father and older brother John in high esteem. Their influence as both wrestlers and coaches left a lasting impression on me.”

Wisniewski’s coaching philosophy is deeply rooted in building a positive team culture. “Culture is key,” he emphasizes. “Promoting character, teamwork, and a strong work ethic among team members is crucial.”

Assisting Wisniewski in nurturing this culture is a dedicated group of assistant coaches, whom he credits for the program’s success. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches to work with,” he commends. “Their support, dedication, and wisdom are indispensable.”

Mikel Hoopes, Eric Wright, Justin Lamb, Marshall Rhodes, Joe Hamel, Clayton Wright, Jared Flores and Nick Hokenson… I am truly grateful for your hard work and commitment to the wrestling program. The wrestlers are so fortunate to have such a talented group of coaches at GRHS. I am honored and humbled to be able to work with these great men. I have learned to surround yourself with great people and these coaches are the best of the best. – Josh Wisniewski

When it comes to his wrestlers, Wisniewski values traits beyond just physical prowess. “A strong work ethic, resilience, coachability, and sportsmanship are qualities I highly value,” he notes. “Success is about growth, both as athletes and individuals.”

As the Wolves prepare to move back up to the 4A classification, Wisniewski sees it as an exciting challenge. “Our approach won’t change,” he affirms. “We still aim to be great people first and strive for improvement every day.”

The Wolves are going to be saying goodbye to eight seniors this year. Addressing the departing seniors, Wisniewski gives his thanks.

I want to express my gratitude and admiration for each and every one of you. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the team do not go unnoticed, and I am incredibly proud to be your coach. Remember that success looks different for everyone, and it’s not just about wins and losses, but about the growth and development you experience both as athletes and individuals. To Kale, Spencer, Axel, Christian, Brianna, Caden, Mikayla, and Nick, who will be moving on from high school this year, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your leadership, loyalty, dedication, and contributions to the team. Your legacy and impact on the program will be remembered and cherished, and I have no doubt that you will go on to achieve great things in the future. Remember that you will always be a part of our wrestling family, and our doors are always open to you. – Josh Wisniewski

Beyond coaching, Wisniewski boasts an extensive wrestling background, starting from his childhood at the age of five. “I wanted to be like my brother,” he reminisces.

Wisniewski competed in high school, then in college for Western Wyoming Community College and Chadron State for a total of four years.

Coach Wisniewski has had an impressive career so far and is currently coming off back-to-back state championships for GRHS but he would like to thank the people who have helped him along the way and continue to support him every day.

Of course, my remarkable wife Sara and our two sons, Oliver and Ryder, have been unwavering pillars of support throughout this extraordinary coaching journey. They have stood by my side, offering comfort during challenging times and joining in the celebrations of successes, serving as a constant source of strength and encouragement. Not sure where I would be today without these great people in my life… I aspire to make a positive impact on others, just as my teachers, coaches, and family did and still do for me. – Josh Wisniewski

With Coach Wisniewski at the helm, Green River High School’s wrestling program continues to embody excellence, both on and off the mat. As they face new challenges and opportunities, the Wolves are poised to leave a mark on the wrestling landscape in Wyoming.