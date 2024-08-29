Trona Bridge Celebrates 30th Anniversary Sept. 12

GREEN RIVER – The Trona Bridge is celebrating its 30th anniversary and the Greenbelt Task Force and the City of Green River have festivities planned to mark the occasion.

The pedestrian truss bridge connecting Expedition Island to the Greenbelt Pathway walking system was constructed in September 1994.

The celebration takes place Sept. 12 and will happen with the Green River Parks and Recreation Department’s Street Eats on the Green program, which will invite several food trucks to Expedition Island from 5-8 p.m. The Green Belt Task Force and other partnering groups will host several activities, including a fundraising raffle to raise funds for the task force’s Greenbelt project. A 5K Fun Run and Walk will take place at 6 p.m., which requires a registration fee. The first 50 participants in the 5K will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

At 7 p.m., the task force will host a short program inside the Pavillion, followed by cutting into a large cake to celebrate the anniversary. Films about other greenbelt projects will be screened, as well as films showing the construction of the Trona Bridge, Trout Unlimited’s Bank Stabilization Project in FMC Park and possibly film of the Skyline Trail, which is currently under construction.

The task force seeks more sponsors to help fund the Trona Bridge celebration, as well as volunteers for the event. Those interested in helping the task force with the event can contact John Freeman at 871-0064 or freeman@wyoming.com.