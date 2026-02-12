Trona Valley Breaks Ground On New Headquarters In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Trona Valley Federal Credit Union marked a major milestone Feb. 10 with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new headquarters office in Rock Springs.

Credit union members and representatives gathered with shovels at the future site, 1700 Gateway Blvd., to commemorate the start of construction. Once completed, the nearly 30,000-square-foot building will serve as the central hub for Trona Valley’s operations.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The credit union’s existing Rock Springs location at 2640 Foothill Blvd. will remain open, giving the organization two offices in the city.

The new headquarters is designed with modern design elements, sustainable features, expanded service areas, and dedicated meeting and community space.

Founded in 1963, Trona Valley serves more than 30,000 members and manages assets totaling more than $450 million. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, the credit union serves the entire state of Wyoming, as well as parts of Idaho, Colorado and Utah.