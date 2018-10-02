Trona Valley FCU Holds Food Drive to Benefit Backpack Meal Program and RSHS Giving Pack Project

Help us provide weekend meals to children in our community!
Donations from the food drive will benefit the Trona Valley FCU Backpack Meal Program and the RSHS Giving Pack Project.
Day
Saturday, October 6th
Time
8AM-12PM
Location
Walmart in Rock Springs
*A list of foods will be provided at the event.
Event Sponsored by:
Sweetwater County Board of REALTORS®
