Trona Valley FCU Holds Food Drive to Benefit Backpack Meal Program and RSHS Giving Pack Project

Help us provide weekend meals to children in our community!

Donations from the food drive will benefit the Trona Valley FCU Backpack Meal Program and the RSHS Giving Pack Project.

Day

Saturday, October 6th

Time

8AM-12PM

Location

Walmart in Rock Springs

*A list of foods will be provided at the event.

Event Sponsored by:

Sweetwater County Board of REALTORS®

The Voice for Real Estate in Sweetwater County Wyoming

