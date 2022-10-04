Trona Valley FCU to Participate in Their Annual Community Service Day

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union will be participating in their annual Community Service Day on Monday, October 10th.

They have partnered with several local businesses and this year they are collecting food and pet supplies for the local food banks, animal shelters and the humane society.

They have drop boxes at the following locations and when donating at these locations, you will be entered into a drawing to win $25.00.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS Advertisement - Story continues below... They have drop boxes at the following locations and when donating at these locations, you will be entered into a drawing to win $25.00. Trona Valley FCU – Green River & Rock Springs Red White Buffalo – Green River Mack & Co. Boutique – Rock Springs Steve’s Wyoming Club – Rock Springs There are also drop boxes at the following locations: Smith’s – Rock Springs Albertson’s – Rock Springs Whisler Chevrolet 307 Auto Wyoming Trucks First Choice Ford Brower Brothers

If you aren’t sure what to donate, there are lists with items needed located on each box. Monetary donations are welcome as well.

On the day of the event, Monday, October 10th, the Trona Valley staff will be helping at the animal shelters and humane society, making fleece tie blankets for the residents at the Villa in Green River, taking donations at Smith’s, Albertson’s, and Petco during the hours of 9:00 – 11:00 am.

They are also partnering with Stellar Coffee in Green River. For each bag of food brought to Stellar Coffee between the hours of 9:00 – 11:00 am, a 20 oz. drink will be on Trona Valley.

We’ll see you there! 👋

Federally Insured by NCUA

800-331-6268