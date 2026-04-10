Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Celebrates Youth Month with Big Opportunities for Kids

Teaching kids smart money habits early isn’t just a nice idea; it sets them up for life. That’s exactly what Trona Valley Federal Credit Union is focusing on this April with Youth Month.

This year’s theme, Money in the Making: Constructing Small Habits, is all about helping kids understand that even small savings can grow into something big over time.

What you need to know:

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• Open a Youth Account in April (ages 0–17)

• Trona Valley will cover the $1 membership fee

• New account holders are entered to win a $250* cash prize

• Plus, each branch is giving away swag bags

It’s simple, low commitment, and a great excuse to get your kids thinking about money without making it boring.

Whether it’s saving birthday cash, chore money, or their first paycheck, this is an easy starting point. And if they win $250*… even better.

Stop by your local branch or visit TronaValley.com to get started.

Small habits now. Big payoff later.

New and existing Youth Account holders are eligible to enter the drawings for a chance to win prize. One winner in each age category per branch. Membership required. Qualifications apply. Federally Insured by NCUA