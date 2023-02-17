Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Reaches a Milestone

2023 is a special year for Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

This year marks a significant milestone for the credit union – 60 years of service.

It’s been a pleasure to serve the community and we look forward to serving you, our members, in the years to come.

Happy 60th Trona Valley!

Trona Valley is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People.” We’re striving to find better ways to meet your financial needs so you can spend less time banking and more time doing the things you love. Our professional team at Trona Valley is happy to assist you on your financial journey. We’re pleased to offer our members the following and so much more.

Digital Services – A way to bank on your time when it’s convenient for you

– A checking account that pays you more

– A safe and secure way to grow your savings

All deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) to at least $250,000.

Visit Tronavalley.com for more information on our products and services.

Be sure to follow us for news, updates, and information. If you’re not a member, it’s a great time to join.

Federally Insured by NCUA

800-331-6268