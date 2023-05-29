Trona Valley Gives Back to the Community

In honor of Memorial Day, Trona Valley presented the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2321 and the American Legion Post #24 with donations in the amount of $5,000.00 to go towards the new veteran columbarium that was recently placed at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River and the columbarium for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
