Trona Valley Receives Grant Money and Gives Back to The Community

Trona Valley was recently awarded a grant for the Member Impact Fund provided by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) in the amount of $52,252.00.

Over 500 applicants were submitted from 85 members to support organizations in the four states and three U.S. Territories eligible to participate. The FHLB was inspired by their members’ commitment to local communities and has increased the total Member Impact Fund amount from up to $10 million to up to $15 million.

Trona Valley’s Board of Directors allocated three of the entities in which would be recipients of these funds and the other two were entities already partnered with. The Board of Directors also matched the contribution in the amount of $20,000.00.

The funds were awarded to the following:

$18,063.00 was awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming with their focus being on education, health, and financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming

L-R – Megan Matlock, Crystal Kleinlein, Kelly Frink (Executive Director of United Way), Renee Harper, Sam Hawk, Alicia Gutierrez.

$18,063.00 was awarded to Wyoming 211, a trusted and responsive provider of information, referrals and support regarding health and social services in partnership with communities.

Wyoming 211

Trona Valley Board of Directors L-R – Moriah Teuscher, Gregg Moretti, Annette Eychner, Kim Brown, Dan Stanton, Drew Varley.

$18,063.00 was awarded to the WY Governor Residence Foundation (Wyoming Hunger Initiative), the official initiative of First Lady Jennie Gordon, governed by the Foundation and relies only on private donations and grant funding.

Wyoming Governor Residence Foundation

Trona Valley Board of Directors L-R- Moriah Teuscher, Gregg Moretti, Annette Eychner, Kim Brown, Dan Stanton, Drew Varley.

$10,838.00 was awarded to Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County which provides programs in education, sports & recreation, career readiness, and the arts. Their program is designed to change the lives of young people.

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Pictured L-R: Crystal Kleinlein, Kelsi Martinez, Renee Harper, Gabby Mitchell, Allison McConnell, Kristin Nilles, Lisa Stewart-CEO of BGCOFSW and Boys & Girls.

$7,225.00 was awarded to the Sweetwater One Public School Fund and Kari’s Access Awards, an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School. The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships.

Sweetwater One Public School Fund and Kari’s Access Awards

Pictured L-R: MaKayla Barney, Renee Harper, Mark Rubich-SWSD#1 Foundation, Melissa Wray- Marchetti-Chairperson Kari’s Access, Larry Fusselman-Founder of Kari’s Access, Kelsi Martinez.

With the Credit Union Philosophy of “People Helping People”, it was an honor for Trona Valley to partner with these entities and to continue in the success of Giving Back.