Start the New Year with a CD

*APY-Annual Percentage Yield
Up to and including a 12-month Certificate of Deposit or IRA at 4.25% APY for new and existing money,
$200 minimum, effective dates 1/1/2025-1/31/2025, early withdrawal penalties apply.
Restrictions apply. Membership required

Special Share Certificates are a Popular Savings Option

Want to earn a higher return on your money while having the peace of mind knowing it is federally insured? We have some of the most competitive rates in the region, and a variety of certificate terms that fit your needs. 

Call 800-331-6268 or stop by a branch location for Share Certificate of Deposit information.
TronaValley.com
Federally Insured by NCUA

