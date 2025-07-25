Troop 86 Attends Camp Hunt

ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scout Troop 86 is at Camp Hunt this week.

Besides earning merit badges and participating in flag ceremonies and campfire programs, the troop took time to do a service project of pulling out invasive plants.

Shown with the Canadian thistles they removed are (front) Santiago Homer, Ammyn Corbett, Kaylub Chatwin, Wesley Clark, Holden Annerud, and(back) Chris Woodward, Robert Roswell, Tyler Hurst, Isaac Loftus, and, at the far right, Scout leader Kaleb Homer. Other adult leaders attending were Chris Hurst, Chris Clark, and Vera Trefethen.