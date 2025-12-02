Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting Nov. 30

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an officer-involved shooting Nov. 30 in Riverton.

According to Aaron Brown, the WHP’s public information officer, the incident took place while attempting to serve a domestic violence, stalking, and threats of violence warrant for a suspect from out of state. Troopers arrived at the Wind River Casino to assist the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Wind River Police Agency.

Contact was made with the suspect in a hotel room at the casino and a confrontation occurred. During the confrontation, a WHP trooper fired his gun. Brown said despite subsequent lifesaving efforts, the suspect died on scene. No other injuries were reported during the confrontation.

As is standard protocol for WHP, the trooper was placed on administrative leave and the investigation was handed over to Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation. An internal investigation will be conducted by WHP.

Brown said it won’t release further information while the investigation is being conducted.