Trooper Receives Minor Injuries Capturing Colorado Homicide Suspect Friday

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming State Trooper safely apprehended a vehicle driven by a homicide suspect from Colorado Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Laramie County, utilizing a specialized vehicle-stopping system.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident, which resulted in minor injuries to a trooper, highlights the close collaboration between Wyoming law enforcement agencies.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., troopers received an alert regarding a homicide suspect traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 from Colorado. Troopers and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly mobilized to intercept the vehicle.

A specialized WHP unit equipped with a netting system known as the Grappler was deployed. Near mile marker 367, a trooper successfully caught up to the suspect’s vehicle and deployed the Grappler. Both vehicles subsequently entered the median, and the patrol vehicle rolled during the maneuver. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The deputies took the unnamed suspect into custody.

“This incident is a powerful example of the strong partnerships among Wyoming’s law enforcement agencies,” WHP Colonel Tim Cameron said. “Our troopers responded in a supporting role with precision and courage. I’m proud of their actions and grateful that there were no serious injuries.”