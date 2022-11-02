Troopers Discover 221 Pounds of Suspected Marijuana in Traffic Stop

ELK MOUNTAIN — With the help of their K-9 partner, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers discovered around 221 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

On October 30 at around 1:16 p.m., a trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80, according to a WHP press release.

During the stop, the driver gave inconsistent statements to the trooper. The Trooper also observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver. Another WHP Trooper responded and deployed his K-9 partner, “Bailey,” who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.

The search resulted in about 221 pounds of suspected marijuana being discovered, the release states.

The driver, who was not identified by the WHP, was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failing to maintain a single lane of travel.