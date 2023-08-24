Troy Howard Forcier (October 11, 1956 – August 22, 2023)

Troy Howard Forcier, 66, passed away at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family on August 22, 2023.

He was born on October 11, 1956 in Redwood City, California, the son of Thomas Forcier and Claudia West.

Troy was a former resident of Silver Springs, Nevada.

He married Joni Marrelli, his constant companion and partner in all of life’s adventures, in Reno, Nevada on July 4, 1994.

Troy was a boating and sailing enthusiast, a seasoned fisherman, and a skilled motorcycle salvager. Troy’s had a great love for the open water and the open road. He was a loving husband, and father to Shane, Spring, and Holly as well as his other adopted children. His presence will be truly missed.

Troy is survived by his wife Joni Forcier of Wyoming, son Shane Dennis of New York; daughters Spring Spellman of Wyoming, Holly Whitney of Nevada; and brother Glen Forcier.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Forcier, mother Claudia West, and sister Heidi Smith.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held to honor Troy’s life.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.