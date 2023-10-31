Troy Lee Sheldon (July 16, 1963 – October 28, 2023)

Troy Lee Sheldon, 60, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Saint Marks Hospital in Millcreek, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Sheldon was born July 16, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Larry Jr. Sheldon and Julia Tarufelli.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mr. Sheldon married Leslie Rech March 16, 1985 in Rock Springs and they later divorced.

He married Ronda Fox Dec. 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Sheldon worked for Solvay for 35 years and his last position was a Surface Contractor Services Specialist.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandchildren; going to the cabin up north; fishing; following the Hockey Association for his children and now grandchildren’s hockey; Ski Patrol with White Pine Ski Lodge in Pinedale, Wyoming and Ski Patrol with Pine Creek Ski Resort in Cokeville, Wyoming; being on the Rescue Team at work as well as being an Emergency Medical Technician for the last thirty years.

Survivors include his wife Ronda Sheldon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Aaron Sheldon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kyle Sheldon and wife Melissa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Devan Dorigatti and husband Dillon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two bonus children, Zach Barker and wife Hailey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kelsey Guy and husband Ashton of Akron, Colorado; one sister, Paula Fitzgerald and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Lily; Porter; Maddie; Miah; Alexa; Bella; Kayedence; Oliver; Berklee; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fowler and Gladys Sheldon; maternal grandparents, Geno and Martha Tarufelli; his father, Larry Jr. Sheldon; one granddaughter, Marley Sheldon; one uncle, Roberto “Bobby” Tarufelli; two aunts, Dorothy Ambrose and Jean Kirby.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Troy’s memory to Shriners Children, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or South Pass Historical Society, Treasurer Leeann Woodhouse, 257 Mount Arter Loop, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at the church. Graveside Service and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.