Troy Steven Sanchez (February 23, 1969 – November 23, 2025)

Troy Steven Sanchez, 56, passed away at his home in Green River on November 23, 2025.

He was born on February 23, 1969 in Rock Springs, the son of Nick Sanchez and Pamela Sanchez (Overy).

Troy graduated from the Green River High School with the class of 1987 and studied graphic design in Phoenix, Arizona.

He worked for Professional Transportation Inc. for the last five years of his life as a driver but he worked as a bartender at the Red Feather for most of his career.

Troy will be forever remembered for his fun, kind, and lighthearted spirit. His boisterous laugh and big smile will be deeply missed. He was known for being a die-hard Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, having a good time hunting, riding his Harley, 4-wheeling, and golfing (he had 3 holes in one!).

He is survived by his brother Bart Sanchez and wife Weslee of Green River; nieces Sydnee Sanchez of Jackson Hole, Allison and Kynlie Sanchez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, and many friends.

Troy is reunited with his parents Nick and Pam Sanchez and brother Kreston Sanchez.

Cremation will take place and a big celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.