Truck Collides with Apartment Building Thursday Afternoon

Emergency responders speak to residents of one of the Preserve apartment buildings on Reagan Avenue Thursday after a truck collided with the building. SweetwaterNOW photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Thursday afternoon turned out to be exciting for some residents of The Preserve apartment complex in Rock Springs.

A pickup truck apparently drove off of Reagan Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. driving through a transformer box and colliding with a stairwell on the west-facing side of a building adjacent to the Maverik gas station at 3910 Foothill Blvd. The collision dislodged railing and sent it up the stairs, puncturing a wall beneath a second-story apartment window. One lower stair was disconnected from the stairwell, with a second stair immediately above it being damaged. Rita Isaacson, who lives in the building said she was sitting on the couch in her apartment when she suddenly heard a loud boom.

“It sounded like an explosion,” she said.

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Looking outside, Isaacson said the truck was already backing away from the building and down the hill. The truck was later towed away from the scene. It is unknown if the driver or passengers in the truck were injured. As of publication time, it’s unknown what caused the vehicle to crash.

SweetwaterNOW will follow up with additional information as it becomes available.

A transformer box was destroyed when a truck drove through it Thursday afternoon at The Preserve apartment complex. The truck struck an exterior stairwell at one of the apartment buildings.