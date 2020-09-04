Truck Runs into Truman Elementary School Thursday Evening

GREEN RIVER — A woman having a seizure led to a truck eventually crashing into Truman Elementary School Thursday night.

According to the Green River Police department, on Thursday evening a woman was driving a pickup truck pulling a small trailer when she suffered a seizure causing her to lose control of the truck.

She was traveling eastbound on Shoshone towards Truman Elementary School when the seizure occurred. The truck hit a parked car, which was pushed into a second vehicle. The truck then continued East, jumping over the curb, smashing through the Truman School playground chain-link fence, hitting a light pole, and driving through a second fence before being stopping at the North West corner of Truman School.

Green River Fire Department and EMS responded and two people were treated at the scene. Rocky Mountain Power crews stabilized the power lines. Minor damage to the school was reported, however, the chain link fence will have to be repaired.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Names were not released.