Truck Pulls Halloween Trick: Makes RS Maverik a Drive-Thru

A firefighter helps guide a truck out of the Maverik at 1100 Foothill Thursday evening. The truck had driven through the building, temporarily closing the convenience store. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – It was a Halloween fright that was unexpected Thursday.

No one was injured following a Halloween crash that resulted in a truck driving into the Maverik at 1100 Foothill Drive, temporarily closing the business.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, the crash didn’t result in major injuries to the occupant of the truck or anyone inside the building. The RSPD, Rock Springs Fire Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, closing access to the property as emergency responders worked to extract the vehicle from the building.

Further information was not available as of publication. SweetwaterNOW will follow up if more information becomes available.

The images below were taken by David Martin.