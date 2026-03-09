Truck Strikes WYDOT Plow Near Green River Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — A pickup truck drove into a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow near Green River Friday evening in an apparent case of hit and run, with no injuries being reported in the collision.

The crash happened at the median crossover west of the La Barge Interchange on Interstate 80, just past mile marker 82. While the plow was removing snow from the interstate, an unidentified pickup truck struck the rear of the snowplow, then immediately left. The plow was in the deceleration lane outside the lane of travel when the collision took place.

WYDOT said the sander skirt of the plow was damaged in the collision, saying it was the fourth snowplow collision WYDOT has dealt with this season. Road and weather conditions at the time were reported as slick, scattered slush with light snowfall and foggy.

WYDOT urges drivers to use increased caution and awareness when driving. Drivers are asked to eliminate all distractions, check the road conditions before they travel, adjust driving speeds to match weather conditions and remain vigilant when driving near snowplows.