Trudie Maurine Dymock (January 27, 1962 – July 3, 2025)

Trudie Maurine Dymock was born on January 27, 1962 to William E Pettingill and Patricia Felton in Burley, Idaho.

She attended Burley High School. She married her sweetheart, Ron Dymock, on April 23, 1981 at the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She then completed her undergraduate studies at Utah State University in Logan, Utah graduating with a bachelor’s in science. She went on to obtain a Masters of Biochemistry at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. After working as a clinical scientist, she retired to become a full-time homemaker to her four children. Zakari, Elihu, Jacob, and Mallory.

She continued to pursue her love of science and instilled that passion in her children. She loved to garden and work in the fields moving pipe. She had a fervent love of her savior Jesus Christ and was a passionate servant of Him in her church and community. She was fun loving, adventurous, and found great joy in children and grandchildren. Trudie never met a stranger. She loved life, good food, laughter and people.

She is survived by her husband Ron Dymock; children Zak (Jenessa), Eli (Caroline), Jake (Baylee), and Mallory (Price); her eight grandchildren, Adeline, Beckham, Clark, Jensen, Charlie, Logan, Blair, and Madi; and her siblings Paula, John, and Tami Pettingill.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Pat Pettingill; her siblings Bill Pettingill, Debbie Barlow, and Patrice Griffin; and her granddaughter Ginger Dymock.

A celebration of life will take place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Fox Funeral home and Crematory, 2800 Commercial Way Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.