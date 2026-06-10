Trustees to Consider Dropping ‘Community’ From College Name

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College may drop “Community” from its name in a bid to modernize its public identity.

The college board of trustees will consider the change in its operating name, which would result in the college being known as Western Wyoming College, during its meeting Thursday evening. According to the board’s agenda, the change is being proposed to also reduce confusion about the community college designation to reflect the ranges of programs, training, and education offered at Western. A shorter name is also believed to help recruitment efforts. The legal name will continue to be Western Wyoming Community College, though the college’s website, marketing and other communications will refer to it as Western Wyoming College.

The college admits there will be a fiscal impact with the change, with plans to implement the change as funds become available. Signage used by the college is anticipated to be the most expensive portion of the proposed transition and will occur over time as funding becomes available.

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The college board will also consider purchasing equipment for the first phase of the college’s Nuclear Technology Steam Turbine Generation Laboratory project. Board documents state the most effective means for obtaining the equipment is through a direct purchase. The lab needs specialized equipment including a microsteam turbine generation system, cooling tower, boiler, and other items. If approved, the cost would not exceed $1.5 million and would be paid through funds provided by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership Nuclear Technology Grant.

The board meeting begins at 6:45 in Room 3060 at the college’s Rock Springs campus. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed through Zoom, with the college providing a link the day of the meeting. An agenda can be found here.