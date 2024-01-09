Trustees Told to Expect Small Application Pool for Superintendent Job

ROCK SPRINGS – There’s interest in being the head of Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1, but the application pool expected to be small.

Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco updated residents and other school board members about the search for a new superintendent Monday evening. She received a message from Brian Farmer, the executive director of the Wyoming School Boards Association, regarding interest in the position and informing her to be prepared for a small application pool.

“I can tell you that there is interest, and we expect to have several applications,” Jelaco said. “However, I can also tell you that we expect pools to be very small.”

Jelaco said Farmer told her another Wyoming school district has a small talent pool to select a new superintendent from and that district’s board of trustees will start selecting candidates this week. She said the expectation is the unnamed district will have a good hire and will select from multiple candidates that would be a good fit for the role.

Jelaco said SCSD No. 1 will accept applications until the end of the month and is encouraged about interest in the position shown by job seekers. The district will host two special meetings in the coming weeks regarding the superintendent search. Jelaco said the first takes place Jan. 25 to determine the process the board of trustees will use in selecting a new superintendent, while a second meeting Feb. 6 will be a candidate review meeting. Jelaco said the Jan. 25 meeting will be public, while much of the Feb. 6 meeting will be done in a closed executive session. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. and take place at the district’s Central Administration Building.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern announced her intent to retire last year. She worked in the district since 1991, starting as a math teacher at Rock Springs High School. She became the principal at Northpark Elementary School and later the district’s human resources director before being promoted to lead the district as its superintendent.