Tuesday Night Fire Causes Heavy Damage

ROCK SPRINGS – A fire Tuesday night caused heavy damage to a building at 280 Foothill Blvd., according to Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1.

The fire call was received at 9:15 p.m., and when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building. The fire was discovered in an office located in the rear, southwest corner of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly limit the fire to the office and put it out, though the rest of the building suffered heavy smoke and heat-related damage.

Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire with four trucks and 19 firefighters.

As of publication, the cause of the fire was not determined. Fire investigators from Fire District No. 1 continue to investigate the fire. No one was injured in the fire.